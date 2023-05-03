Could it be a white autumn?
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting possible snow above 900 metres in the Central Tablelands on Sunday, May 7.
That means Mountains towns from Leura (altitude 985m) up to Mt Victoria (1,043m) as well as Bell and Mt Wilson might be in for some early winter magic.
The potential for snow comes after a week of weather contrasts, with a couple of picture-perfect sunny days following mid-week wild winds.
Wentworth Falls was the town most affected by the high winds which hit several Mountains areas, with the local SES responding to 29 calls for help.
Wild weather on Wednesday, May 3 saw gusts in the 80 kilometre per hour range and temperatures plummet as the wind chill factor kicked in.
"We did not expect the winds to be so strong," said John Hughes, Unit Commander for the NSW SES.
"The winds forecast were only for 50kph, however, we started to experience gusts at 85 kph by lunchtime in the Upper Blue Mountains, mostly around Wentworth Falls."
Mr Hughes said volunteers of the NSW SES Blue Mountains Unit responded to 29 calls for assistance on Wednesday. The majority were received around the Wentworth Falls area with a few calls in Katoomba, Leura, Bullaburra, Hazelbrook and one call in Blaxland.
By evening, the winds had eased.
The top temperature recorded at Mt Boyce weather station (Blackheath) was 12.9 degrees, but the ambient temperature (what it felt like) was in negative figures for much of the day, including minus 3.3 degrees at 8.30pm on Wednesday night.
For emergency help, ring the local SES Unit on 132 500.
