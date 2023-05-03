Wentworth Falls has been most affected by high winds which hit the Upper Mountains, with the local SES responding to 29 calls for help.
Wild weather on Wednesday, May 3 saw gusts in the 80 kilometre per hour range and temperatures plummet as the wind chill factor kicked in.
"We did not expect the winds to be so strong," said John Hughes, Unit Commander for the NSW SES.
"The winds forecast were only for 50kph, however, we started to experience gusts at 85 kph by lunchtime in the Upper Blue Mountains, mostly around Wentworth Falls."
Mr Hughes said volunteers of the NSW SES Blue Mountains Unit responded to 29 calls for assistance on Wednesday. The majority were received around the Wentworth Falls area with a few calls in Katoomba, Leura, Bullaburra, Hazelbrook and one call in Blaxland.
By evening, the winds had eased and will remain fresh for the next two days.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting possible snow on Sunday above 1000 metres in the Central Tablelands. Katoomba (at 1,017m), Medlow Bath, Blackheath and Mt Victoria all fall within that altitude, as well as Bell and Mt Wilson.
SES teams from Katoomba and Faulconbridge continued to work into the night on Wednesday with teams being activated for Thursday morning to ensure all calls were made safe.
The top temperature recorded at Mt Boyce weather station (Blackheath) was 12.9 degrees, but the ambient temperature (what it felt like) was in negative figures for much of the day, including minus 3.3 degrees at 8.30pm on Wednesday night.
The SES advises people to report fallen power lines to either Ausgrid (131 388), Endeavour Energy (131 003), Essential Energy (132 080) or Evoenergy (131 093) as shown on your power bill.
For emergency help, ring the local SES Unit on 132 500.
