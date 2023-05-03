Blue Mountains Gazette
Wind damage keeps SES busy in Blue Mountains

By Jennie Curtin
Updated May 4 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 8:30am
Tree on a car in Wentworth Falls. Picture SES Blue Mountains Unit
Wentworth Falls has been most affected by high winds which hit the Upper Mountains, with the local SES responding to 29 calls for help.

