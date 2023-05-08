Blue Mountains Gazette
Grand View Hotel at Wentworth Falls for sale

By Jennie Curtin
Updated May 8 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 3:00pm
The Hotel Grand View at Wentworth Falls is on the market after a $1.5 million renovation.

