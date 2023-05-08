The Hotel Grand View at Wentworth Falls is on the market after a $1.5 million renovation.
The 1883 pub was bought five years ago by Sydneysider Jenny Wang, who remained living in the city and installed a local manager.
Her first step was to give the old pink pub a new paint job and since then has had the entire interior renovated to a high standard.
The hotel is a Mountains landmark, standing on a corner block of the highway on more than 4,000 square metres of land.
Selling agent, Leonard Bongiovanni of Manenti Quinlan & Associates, said the refurbishment and the venue's diverse trading mix only added to its attractiveness as a premium freehold investment opportunity.
The Grand View has indoor and outdoor dining areas, a traditional bar and lounge, large function spaces, a Keno and TAB lounge, and a standalone bottle shop.
Nineteen newly renovated accommodation rooms have en suites, air conditioning, modern TVs and tea and coffee-making facilities.
"The mix of trade makes the Grand View a fairly unique opportunity for a visionary operator," said Mr Bongiovanni.
"The venue is currently turning over around $60k per week. Each department is performing well; however, having been run entirely under management, there's plenty of scope to streamline ... the business.
"A savvy operator could find significant upside in everything from the bistro to the bottle shop to how the function spaces are managed. With all renovations complete, there's huge potential to take the venue to the next level," said Mr Bongiovanni.
Expressions of interest close on June 1.
To request a copy of the information memorandum, contact Mr Bongiovanni at leonard@mq.com.au or phone 0403 022 021.
