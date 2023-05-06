Blue Mountains Gazette
Penrith Symphony Orchestra goes to the movies

May 6 2023 - 10:48am
Penrith Symphony Orchestra is off to the movies with a program of cinema and screen classics on Sunday afternoon, May 14, at the Joan Sutherland Centre.

