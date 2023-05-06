Penrith Symphony Orchestra is off to the movies with a program of cinema and screen classics on Sunday afternoon, May 14, at the Joan Sutherland Centre.
Enjoy highlights from some of the greatest soundtracks with all your favourites from the silver screen, as well as the gaming arena represented, from John Williams' Star Wars to the magic of Mary Poppins .
The full symphony orchestra will take you on a spectacular voyage through different eras of film, with iconic scores and musical moments.
Begin with Max Steiner's lush score from Now, Voyager, travel forward in time to the toe-tapping theme from The Magnificent Seven and Ennio Morricone's immediately recognisable The Good, the Bad and the Ugly.
Gaming is now as big as cinema and movies, with their soundtracks now rivalling some of the great film scores. PSO gives audiences a taste, with excerpts from World of WarCraft and the Tetris theme.
For these and many more exciting and magical screen moments, get your tickets now. The performance will begin at 3pm. Book at the box office, on the web, thejoan.com.au, or call 4723 7600.
