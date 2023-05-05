The Blue Mountains' leading group of contemporary artists is taking an exhibition of their work to inner Sydney for the first time.
The works will be on show at the Together or Otherwise a(part) exhibition at Articulate Project Space (497 Parramatta Road, Leichhardt) from May 6-21.
The exhibition will feature the work of 19 artists, all members of Modern Art Projects Blue Mountains (MAPBM). It reflects on the basic human need for connection.
"At the core of the human condition is the desire, want, basic need to connect, to another person, an idea, a place, an event or situation," said exhibition co-ordinator, Diana Robson.
"To connect, however, is often far from a simple undertaking and is often fraught and complex. This has been no more obvious than in the last few years when connecting or otherwise, has been for many of us radically redefined and considered.
"Together or otherwise a(part) asks participants and audiences to consider the complex nature of making connection."
MAPBM president, Alex Gooding, said the group was very excited to be able to bring the work of its members to a city audience.
"MAPBM helps develop and exhibit contemporary, multi-form art in the Blue Mountains. We also support our member artists and curators in engaging with the Blue Mountains community in new ways of thinking about contemporary art in our region," he said.
"MAPBM has exhibited in the Blue Mountains for many years, culminating with Lumière, our first moving image festival at Mt Victoria last year. We have also produced major shows in other locations, including Fabrik, a large exhibition at Penrith Regional Gallery, and the Carnivale Catastrophe project which formed a major part of the Cementa 22 Festival at Kandos.
"The idea of connection has always been an important aspect of our work, and it is very appropriate that it forms the central idea of our first major exhibition in an inner-city gallery."
MAPBM vice-president and participating artist, Beata Geyer, said the themes explored in Together or Otherwise a(part) also have a particular significance after years of bushfires, floods and the pandemic.
"All of us, artists, arts workers and the wider community, have struggled to maintain contact with family, friends and colleagues through these difficult times. We have come to realise that connection is something we can't take for granted.
"The MAPBM exhibition will reflect some of the fragility and complexity involved in making and maintaining connections," she said.
For further information go to https://www.modernartprojects.org/project/together-or-otherwise-a-part.
