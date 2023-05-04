Blue Mountains Picnics from Winmalee has been the named the tourism winner at the 25th Australian Small Business Champion Awards.
"Our entire team at Blue Mountains Picnics is committed to delivering unforgettable memories for our clients, and we are incredibly proud to have our efforts recognised with a win in the tourism category," said Emily Walton, founder of Blue Mountains Picnics.
"We love helping couples celebrate special moments particularly our weddings and proposals which is something we take very seriously and this award reflects our dedication to ensuring every client has a remarkable experience," she said.
"We were also grateful to represent our local community and were humbled to have our small business come out on top on a national stage."
Launched a little over two years ago, the business has recently acquire the exclusive rights to hold weddings at the iconic Leuralla Amphitheatre.
It has also just launched micro-wedding packages.
The awards ceremony was held on Saturday, April 29 at The Star Sydney, with more than 1,000 guests in attendance.
"The Australian Small Business Champion Awards is a way to recognise the efforts of small business people whose efforts contribute to the prosperity and vitality of communities across Australia," said Steve Loe, Managing Director of Precedent Productions, and founder of the awards.
"After 25 years of celebrating outstanding small businesses, I am in awe of the continued resilience and creativity small business owners across Australia continue to display."
Small businesses from across Australia delivered an unprecedented array of entries, with winners representing a broad cross section of industries from all states and territories.
