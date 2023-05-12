The NSW Police Band, a Morning Melodies favourite, returns to the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Wednesday, May 24.
It will be an exciting Morning Melodies this month at the Joan when the NSW Police Band performs 'Cinema Classics'.
Take a trip down memory lane with a morning of great moments and familiar themes from the world of cinema.
Movie themes which will include The Mission, Out of Africa, The Lion King, Schindler's List, Show Boat, Star Wars and many more.
Formed in 1895, the NSW Police Band is Australia's oldest and longest continuously running concert band.
The band commemorated 125 years of dedicated service in 2020. Regarded as 'The State Band of NSW', it is one of only two full-time police bands in existence in the country.
Morning Melodies: NSW Police Band - Cinema Classics is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Wednesday, May 24 at 11am.
Tickets: Pre-booked and paid $22, purchased on the day $25. Tickets include a pre-concert morning tea at 10am. See https://www.thejoan.com.au/events/nsw-police-band-cinema-classics/.
