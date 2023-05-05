Blue Mountains Gazette
Workshop in painting with watercolours

May 5 2023 - 3:03pm
Start the weekend off by Indulging your creative side. Local artist Kelsee Rose leads a two-hour workshop in painting with watercolours as part of the Open Fridays series of events at The Joan on Friday, May 12.

