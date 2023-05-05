Start the weekend off by Indulging your creative side. Local artist Kelsee Rose leads a two-hour workshop in painting with watercolours as part of the Open Fridays series of events at The Joan on Friday, May 12.
Learn techniques for painting cityscapes and wildlife and take home two small artworks. Pair this with some drinks from the bar and try the new tapas menu for a great start to the weekend.
Places are limited so be sure to book early.
ABOUT OPEN FRIDAYS - On Friday nights, The Joan's Borland Lounge comes to life. Drop in for a drink, some nibbles and some easy entertainment. From local musicians to art classes, community projects, cabaret and theatre, trivia and games; there's a great mix of fun on offer.
Open Fridays: Art Attack: Watercolours is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Friday, May 12, 6pm. Tickets: Standard $15. https://www.thejoan.com.au/events/art-attack-watercolours/.
