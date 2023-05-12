Penrith Regional Gallery, Home of The Lewers Bequest, is now showing Desert Jungle, an exhibition of renowned children's book author and artist, Jeannie Baker.
The exhibition ties in with the launch of Baker's latest book, Desert Jungle.
Baker's vibrant and visually distinct works explore the complex biodiversity of the Sonoran Desert. In this new story, she explores the Valley of the Cirios in Mexico through the perspective of a young child and his grandfather.
In parts of the valley, towering stands of cardon cactus - some of the largest cacti on earth - and elephant trees mix with other unique desert plants as a 'forest', almost a desert jungle.
These cacti and other plants form both subject and material for Baker, who incorporates clippings from plants in her intricate and stunning works.
Jeannie Baker: Desert Jungle is free and on at Penrith Regional Gallery, Home of The Lewers Bequest until Sunday, July 9. There will also be a free drop-in book/zine/journal making activity on at the gallery throughout the duration of the exhibition.
While you're there, enjoy delicious drinks and tapas from Cafe at Lewers.
