Katoomba hospital's emergency department has been given a positive rating by patients in the latest survey results, although there are signs of a decline in satisfaction in some areas compared with the previous year.
In the Bureau of Health Information's patient survey for 2021-22, 69 per cent of patients said they would "speak highly" of their experience in the ED at Katoomba, which was a slight fall from 76 per cent in 2020-21.
Overall the care received in the ED was rated very good (57%) or good (31%), with five per cent saying "neither" and just 8 per cent rating it poor or very poor.
But there were some significant changes in the recent survey compared with the previous one. These included:
But by and large, the approval ratings for Katoomba were high in the survey, released earlier this month.
The ED professionals doing the treatment were regarded as very good or good by 88 per cent of patients; they were "kind and caring" 94 per cent of the time; and 94 per cent of patients were treated "with respect and dignity" in the ED.
Patients also said staff listened to their concerns (83 per cent), they had confidence and trust in the health professionals treating them (92 per cent) and almost all (97 per cent) believed the health workers explained things in a way they could understand.
At discharge, more than 90 per cent felt they were given enough information on how to manage at home and four in five were told what signs or symptoms to watch out for.
