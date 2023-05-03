Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Penrith City Choir's all American concert at Glenbrook

Updated May 3 2023 - 3:42pm, first published 3:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Penrith City Choir. Picture supplied
Penrith City Choir. Picture supplied

Penrith City Choir will present its next concert at Glenbrook Baptist Church on Sunday, May 21 at 2pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.