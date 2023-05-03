Penrith City Choir's all American concert at Glenbrook

Penrith City Choir will present its next concert at Glenbrook Baptist Church on Sunday, May 21 at 2pm.
Director, Lucy McAlary has compiled an all American program of music ranging from modern sacred, folk, Native American, spirituals and blues to a medley of famous Sinatra songs.
The concert will open with Festival Gloria by contemporary American composer, Craig Courtney. Accompanied by Jane Andino on piano and local young percussionist, Nick McMaster, the work will provide a rousing start to this widely varied program.
The Sinatra medley that includes some of his iconic songs set in beautiful four part harmonies by Alan Simmons will provide a nostalgic finale.
A special feature of the concert will be performances by Penrith City Children's Choir and Youth Choir presenting hauntingly beautiful Native American chants.
Complimentary afternoon tea will be served following the performance. Bookings can be made on 0400 516 630, or admission at the door for $20, $15 concession, $5 for one child under 15 (additional children free).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.