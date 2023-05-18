Bob O'Neill 1936-2023
Blackheath is mourning the death of Professor Robert John "Bob" O'Neill AO, a distinguished historian and an international figure in strategic studies, defence policy, security, nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament.
Bob was born in Melbourne in 1936, and after his schooling at Scotch College, he attended Royal Military College at Duntroon, graduating in 1958. He then completed a BE (Electrical Engineering) with first class honours at University of Melbourne.
While there, Bob was awarded a Rhodes scholarship at Oxford University where he completed his MA and received a Doctor of Philosophy. He turned his well-acclaimed thesis into his first book on the relationship of the German Army to the Nazi Party in the 1930s. Over time, he authored or co-authored 16 books and was a prolific editor and contributor to historical and strategic journals.
He returned to the Australian Army's 5RAR in South Vietnam where he became the Intelligence Officer earning a Mentioned In Despatches award. Following his posting at RMC Duntroon lecturing in military history, Bob became the Director of the Strategic Studies Centre at ANU for four years.
He returned to UK in 1982 as head of the International Institute for Strategic Studies in UK, a world-renowned organisation. He became the Chichele Professor of the History of War at Oxford from 1987 to 2000. He participated in numerous international conferences, always advocating for nuclear non-proliferation, and more recently reform of Australia's war powers.
Bob sat on significant international bodies including the Imperial War Museum London, the Commonwealth War Graves Commission, and an international fund manager.
He was made Fellow by the prestigious Academy of Social Sciences and Royal Historical Society, and Honorary Professor at ANU. He was awarded Officer of the Order of Australia in 1988. He even inspired from ANU a book of essays written about his career and the issues he was concerned about, published in 2016.
After retiring and returning to Australia in 2001 he lived first near Rylstone and more recently in Blackheath. Here he inspired the History Forum, and a Friday discussion group.
He remained active with emerging Australian think tanks: the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, the Lowy Institute for International Policy, and the United States Studies Centre at Sydney University.
Bob leaves behind his treasured wife Sally, and his two beloved daughters Kate and Jenny, both now living in the USA. A modest and very affable 'high achiever', Bob was a true scholar and a gentleman.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.