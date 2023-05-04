Mountains Youth Services Team has held a successful festival in celebration of Youth Week.
The day, held on April 21 at the Mid Mountains Neighbourhood Centre, was free for everyone aged 12 to 24 and featured plenty of entertainment.
Festivities included a battle of the bands, art competition and exhibition, a showing of Iron Man on the big screen, and plenty more crafts and services stalls.
Lower Mountains Correspondent
Lower Mountains Correspondent
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.