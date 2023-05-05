STEM Trek - The Next Generation: Coming to Science at the Local

Two education researchers headline the next Science at the Local at Springwood Sports Club.
"Science at the Local is all about connecting communities with science," said Science at the Local co-founder Hamish Clarke.
"It's about time we hosted some people whose day job is researching how we teach the next generation of science leaders."
Speaking at the event at 2pm on Sunday, May 21 will be Catherine Attard, Professor of Mathematics Education and Deputy Director of the Centre for Educational Research at Western Sydney University. Professor Attard is an award-winning educator with a focus on student engagement with mathematics. She was named one of the most influential educators in Australia and runs a popular blog, Engaging Maths.
Also featured will be Dr Emma Burns, a Senior Lecturer at Macquarie University. Dr Burns studied neuroscience at Boston University before completing a PhD at the University of NSW in 2017.
"My research focuses on adolescents' engagement, achievement, and development, especially in STEM (science, technology, education and maths)," Dr Burns said.
"Specifically, I examine how high school students' relationships with their teachers impact their academic beliefs, values, and goals, and how these factors impact their engagement and achievement over time."
Science at the Local co-founder Kevin Joseph said they are "hoping for a big crowd including perhaps a few more teachers than usual".
"Not only will these be fascinating talks, they could have practical applications for the students of the Blue Mountains."
The event is free and bookings are not required. The next Science at the Local will be held on June 18. Special events are also being held at Penrith Library. For more information, go to www.scienceatthelocal.org.
Science at the Local is supported by Inspiring Australia and the NSW Government.
