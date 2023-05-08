They were due for the chop.
But, in a last-minute intervention from the new state minister, Medlow Bath's trees have been spared.
Residents had been notified that night-time tree clearing was to start on Monday, May 1 and continue for some days after that.
On Friday, April 28, some Medlow locals, including representatives of the Residents Association, met with Transport for NSW personnel to discuss the highway upgrade. It was, apparently, a constructive meeting.
Then, at two minutes to five that evening, the email arrived.
"Dear Stakeholder," it read, "please be advised that night work scheduled for tree clearing on Monday 1 May, Tuesday 2 May and Thursday 4 May has been cancelled....
"We will continue to provide advanced notification for planned night work or changes to work on the Medlow Bath upgrade."
There was some jubilation in the village but also confusion. Was it just the night-time work that had been cancelled or the entire tree clearing project? What was going on?
The Gazette asked TfNSW, which sent this reply.
"Following the NSW election, the new Minister for Regional Transport and Roads, Jenny Aitchison, is taking an opportunity to be informed on matters relating to her portfolio, including the two packages of work on the Katoomba to Lithgow highway upgrade at Medlow Bath and Coxs River Road.
"Transport for NSW is working closely with the minister to provide information on these planned upgrade works, including recent consultation with key community groups.
"While these discussions continue some activities on the project are able to be paused.
"Transport for NSW will ensure the community is kept updated regarding any changes to the Coxs River Road and Medlow Bath projects."
Whether it was a permanent or just temporary stay-of-execution for the trees remains to be seen.
