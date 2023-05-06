Long time at Leura Nook: Heather Mann celebrates over 26 years of co-op

Heather Mann was the very first person to join the Nook in Leura more than 26 years ago, and she's still perfecting her craft there today.
Established by Shirley Rusk and her craft group in 1996, the Nook is a marketplace showing the work of local artists, designers and artisans.
Ms Mann, present from the very beginning, was also the first person to make a sale. She was able to recount the lineage of the co-op, right from its inception.
"The Nook got its name from the room it was first opened, at the Everglades - The Breakfast Nook," she said.
"Originally we did not have separate spaces [and] stands as we do now. We had a decorating team arranging our products by theme, either by colour or season."
Later in 1996 the Nook moved away from the Everglades to its current location, 133A Leura Mall.
Initially there were 15 members at the Nook, now there are 36, including Heather's daughter, Innika, who has followed in her mother's footsteps.
An avid seamstress since the 1980s, Ms Mann has since expanded her repertoire to include more specialised forms of art.
"I did a few textile courses in the mid nineties, and became interested in machine embroidery," she said.
"I have had a lot of fun recently making fabric scrolls to a theme... garden, leaves, rust, fungi, using techniques such as patchwork, machine and hand embroidery, and applique."
The Leura resident also feels that life in the Mountains has helped her develop her art.
"I love getting out in the beautiful Blue Mountains for walks and picnics with family and friends. I find that bush walking helps the design process and gets me ready for my day in the studio," she said.
The Nook is located in the main street of Leura, and is open daily from 9.30am to 4.30pm. As a co-operative, all members share the rent, fees, duties and everyday running of the shop.
Lower Mountains Correspondent
Lower Mountains Correspondent
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.