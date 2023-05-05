Blue Mountains Gazette
Blaxland's electric vehicle charging stations are now live

May 6 2023 - 7:00am
The new Tesla Superchargers at Blaxland. Picture supplied
New electric vehicle (EV) charging stations are now ready to use at Blaxland.

