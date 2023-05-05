New electric vehicle (EV) charging stations are now ready to use at Blaxland.
The six new Tesla Superchargers have been installed in the Hope Street car park for the convenience of EV owners from both near and far.
It is the second public charging station in the Blue Mountains, with the first EV charging site installed and managed by Australian EV charging station operator, Evie Networks, at the Blue Mountains City Council-owned car park off New Street in Lawson town centre.
The provision of the new superchargers aligns with the council's strategic vision to build a more sustainable future for the region and to support tourism, by encouraging visitors with electric vehicles as their uptake increases.
Blue Mountains mayor, Cr Mark Greenhill, said: "As a world class visitor destination, and one that's committed to green values, we need to make it as easy as possible for EV owners to visit the Mountains.
"EV numbers are expected to increase significantly in the next few years across Australia and are likely to become a mainstream transport choice. As a major regional attraction, we need to be prepared for this technology so we can take part in this major technological transport shift.
"With charging stations now at Blaxland, at the foot of the Blue Mountains, together with those already installed at Lawson, we are committing to a more connected, sustainable, healthy and liveable city," he said.
"These are also great stop-off points for visitors as they make their way up the Mountains to any one of our amazing natural attractions. Stop-off, charge up, grab a coffee, duck in to pick up some shopping - it's a boon for local business."
Cr Greenhill thanked the "many users of the Hope Street car park at Blaxland for their patience as the installation of the chargers and associated electrical work was completed".
