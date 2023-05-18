A Katoomba resident is up in arms about illegal urban dumping in the Blue Mountains after a large pile of rubbish was dumped on the nature strip across the road from his home.
Bruce Hunter appealed to the Gazette for help after watching "a massive and ongoing dump" develop on the tourist strip of Narrow Neck Road in March when renters moved out.
The area was cleaned up just before the Ultra Trail event held from May 16-19, he said.
Narrow Neck Road leads to Narrow Neck Lookout which has stunning views over the Narrow Neck Peninsula, a plateau which divides the Jamison and Megalong Valleys.
The dumping of a mattress, furniture, papers and rubbish spilt onto the busy road and he said "school kids are having to step out onto the road to get past" making it a safety issue.
"Given how downmarket Katoomba is looking at the moment it really is pretty average," said Mr Hunter.
He said council tagged the pile as illegally dumped in early May, but more rubbish was added afterwards. He raised his concerns with council and police.
"We identified the dumpers and reported this, but no action was taken while they were in the act and we contacted police who visited the site, spoke to the culprits, did nothing and ignored the illegal dumping tape that was in clear view," he said.
"The question remains why did council take so long to do anything ... particularly as council vehicles travel past this mess every day, and this is a main tourist road so what a great look."
A council spokesperson said the matter was investigated before the rubbish was removed.
In a statement to the Gazette the spokesperson said: "Sometimes investigations take time to contact the person of interest, issue direction to clean up and achieve compliance.
"Tape is used to confirm that the incident is under investigation by authorised officers. The rubbish has since been removed by the real estate that manages the rental property."
She added the illegal dumping was initially investigated by the Regional Illegal Dumping (RID) squad to identify the owner of the waste. Illegal dumping matters can lead to fines, or prosecution before court.
In 2019 there were 391 illegal dumping incidents investigated by RID in the Mountains.
Research by the EPA into illegal dumping shows household waste makes up 47 per cent of all illegally dumped waste.
Blue Mountains Crime Manager, Detective Acting Inspector Darren Greaney, said NSW Police Force work in consultation with council if illegal dumping "has caused intentional damage to personal property".
Council is the lead agency in investigating dumping and the public should report dumping to council or the EPA, he said.
"If illegal dumping poses a risk to life or property such as asbestos, the public are asked to contact emergency services who can provide an appropriate and timely response."
Council has a 44 page illegal dumping strategy available at: https://www.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/documents/illegal-dumping-strategy-2020-2025.
The Western Sydney RID (WSRID) Squad was established in 1999 and is funded half and half by the and its member councils. It has investigated 27,000 cases of illegal dumping. Blue Mountains joined the scheme in 2018 and is a member, alongside Blacktown, Cumberland, Fairfield, Penrith and The Hills Shire councils.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.