It started out as Flannofest, then the Annual Youth Theatre Festival.
Now, after 30 years of providing local youth with a platform to express their ideas and experience working in a professional theatre setting, Q Theatre's key youth event returns as The Riff: Youth Theatre Festival.
This unique initiative continues to support teachers in providing one-of-a-kind experiences for their students to exercise their creative voices in exploring local identity and global issues, whilst developing the next generation of western Sydney performing artists and creatives.
The schools participating in this years event include Blue Mountains Grammar, Springwood High School, Wycliffe Christian School, Glenmore Park High School, Nagle College and Nepean Creative and Performing Arts High School.
Each group of young artists has been teamed up with a professional theatre artist to devise a new work in the performance style of their choice, using the theme of Welcome Home as inspiration.
Q Theatre is proud to give young and emerging artists the chance to gain performing arts production experience in a professional theatre environment, whilst gaining invaluable industry expertise from arts professionals through this unique program.
The Riff is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Friday, June 2, noon and 7pm. Tickets: $25/$20, family of four $80.
