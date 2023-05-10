A scientist and his team on a mission to save the inevitable melting of glaciers in the Alps. Determined that the melting and eventual disappearance of the glaciers in the Alps can be averted, Dr Felix Keller, a Swiss glaciologist, and his team set out to develop a complex snow cabling system, recycling glacial meltwater into snow. Unlike others, their solution can be scaled up enough to save an entire Morteratsch glacier. Enthusiasm, resilience, and love for the Alps reflect in these locals' efforts to save the winter for future generations.