The World Famous Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour returns to Australia in 2023 with a new level of adventure.
The popular film series comes to the Mountains this month, screening at United Cinemas, The Edge in Katoomba on Wednesday May 24 from 7-10pm.
It showcases a curated selection of inspiring outdoor films, hand picked just for Australia.
Known as the most prestigious mountain film festival in the world, films are selected out of as many as 400 entries from global filmmakers.
Touring around every state and territory, this year's epic adventure line-up honours the core belief of the film festival to motivate, inspire and prove that life is what you make it.
Australian festival tour host, Jemima Robinson said: "Each year the bar is raised with incredible people going on the most daring, yet inspiring adventures.
"Whether its gliding down the slopes with the world's most creative freeskiers, following a Sherpa family as they clean up Mount Everest during the pandemic, watching French kayaker Nouria Newman prepare to become the first female to run a 30m waterfall or cheering on a Brazilian engineer as he hopes to break the record for the world's highest slackline walk ... we'll all be motivated to live life to the fullest as we watch amazing people do the impossible."
Mrs Robinson said each film had been carefully selected through a long process which started with the 400 film entries, down to 80 films that screen at the nine-day long film festival in Banff, Canada.
From this selection, a program of more than two hours of thought-provoking films, with subject matter ranging from remote landscapes and cultures to adrenaline-packed action sports are selected by Mrs Robinson to tour Australia between April and June each year.
Book tickets here https://banffaustralia.com.au/tickets/ or check out the website for more at https://banffaustralia.com.au/
The seven films include the following:
ALTA
Glide down the slopes with some of the world's most creative freeskiers. This action-packed short captures the essence of contemporary skiing. Join a diverse blend of urban-centric freestyle maestros, big-mountain hard-chargers and smooth powder hounds as they ride every type of terrain in the winter playground of Alta in Utah.
THE FASTEST GIRL IN THE VILLAGE
As a girl growing up in Lesotho, Khothalang Leuta never imagined she could become a bike racer. From teaching herself how to ride a bike to becoming "faster than the boys", see what can be accomplished when opportunity is provided.
SAVING GLACIERS
A scientist and his team on a mission to save the inevitable melting of glaciers in the Alps. Determined that the melting and eventual disappearance of the glaciers in the Alps can be averted, Dr Felix Keller, a Swiss glaciologist, and his team set out to develop a complex snow cabling system, recycling glacial meltwater into snow. Unlike others, their solution can be scaled up enough to save an entire Morteratsch glacier. Enthusiasm, resilience, and love for the Alps reflect in these locals' efforts to save the winter for future generations.
WILD WATERS (the 45 minute feature film with some subtitles)
Adventurer, competitor and badass human are all words used to describe French kayaker Nouria Newman. As she prepares to become the first female to run a 100ft (30m) waterfall, Wild Waters follows Nouria's journey from young Olympic hopeful to one of the greatest kayakers of all time. However, running some of the world's hardest white-water isn't Nouria's biggest challenge - expectations placed upon her as an athlete and as a woman weigh heavily on her decisions and she pushes back to make her own path.
THE NINE WHEELS
A Swiss story of choosing to live life to the fullest in the face of adversity. The Schneeberger family includes mountain bike stars of the future Emric (10) and Raoul (13), plus their parents Toni and Laetitia. Packed with emotion, soul and high-power riding scenes, this film explores what it is like to live with a disability, brotherly love, the devotion of parents and living life one day at a time.
WALKING ON CLOUDS
Brazilian engineer Rafael Bridi is on a quest to find complete freedom... and his search has taken him above the clouds. Establishing a slackline between two hot air balloons over the Praia Grande in Brazil, Rafael is hoping to break the record for the world's highest slackline walk. To succeed he will need motivation, discipline and mindfulness at almost 2,000m above the
BRIDGE BOYS
Kept away from towering cliffs abroad because of lockdown, top British climbers Pete Whittaker and Tom Randall are forced to look closer to home for adventure. Enter one of the most unusual climbs ever attempted - a 2,600ft horizontal groove beneath a motorway bridge on the M5.
Sleeping on ledges suspended from the bridge, the pair face ferocious climbing moves, bridge-shaking traffic and police suspicion on this extraordinary Devon challenge.
DO A WHEELIE
Scottish rider Danny MacAskill joins forces with a host of amazing riders in celebration of the humble wheelie. For many cyclists, the wheelie is the first trick they learn. You don't need an expensive bike or access to trails, and it can open doors to a whole new world. And of course, being Danny MacAskill, he takes this simple skill to a whole new level.
