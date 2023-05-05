Other Blue Mountains athletes who competed in the championships included: Gabriella Bentham-Mudie, under 14 long jump and triple jump; Rhys Lark, under 14 400m; Brodie Williams, under 15 400m; Keeden Harrison, under 15 2000m steeplechase; Virginia Cole, under 16 100m, 200m; Annalise Blattman, under 16 400m; Elizabeth Godwin, under 17 100m hurdles; Keeli Brown, under 20 400m hurdles; Casper Larkin, under 20 3000m steeplechase.