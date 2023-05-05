Blue Mountains athletes have won three medals at the 2023 Australian Junior Track and Field Championships.
Springwood District Athletics Club member Angus Clues, of Lithgow, won silver in the men's under 18s decathlon while Blaxland's Lily Allport, from the Glenbrook club, won silver in the women's under 17s javelin.
Springwood District Athletics Club's Tyson Verriere, from Bullaburra, took home bronze in the under 14 male triple jump. Tyson also competed in the long jump.
Other Blue Mountains athletes who competed in the championships included: Gabriella Bentham-Mudie, under 14 long jump and triple jump; Rhys Lark, under 14 400m; Brodie Williams, under 15 400m; Keeden Harrison, under 15 2000m steeplechase; Virginia Cole, under 16 100m, 200m; Annalise Blattman, under 16 400m; Elizabeth Godwin, under 17 100m hurdles; Keeli Brown, under 20 400m hurdles; Casper Larkin, under 20 3000m steeplechase.
Also representing the Blue Mountains on the national stage, Zara Nicholas made the under 15 national combined team that competed at the Australian Little Athletics Championships held in Melbourne from April 21-23.
The Australian Junior Track and Field Championships were held from April 13-16 at the Queensland Sport and Athletics Centre in Brisbane.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.