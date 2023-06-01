Many residents aren't aware that it even exists, but the Mount Victoria Museum could soon be forced to shut down altogether.
Museum president Jack Thompson said the Mount Victoria Museum is in danger of closing its doors for good if help doesn't arrive soon.
He feels that mounting roadblocks have left the museum hanging by a thread, saying: "If help is not available soon the museum may have to close."
Mr Thompson has been dubbed 'Mister Mount Victoria' within the community, where he has lived for almost 80 years. One of his first jobs was in the original railway refreshment rooms that now form part of the museum.
He said that between bushfires and COVID-19 the museum now relies on a few, mostly elderly, volunteers to maintain it, run it, and digitise records.
"We're in dire straits, we're in need for volunteers... the [collection] needs a lot of [maintenance], and a lot of records to be kept up to date," he told the Gazette.
"We're crying out for assistance, I suppose you could put it that way."
Located within Mount Victoria railway station, the museum preserves the history of the local area within the walls of its original sandstone building, erected in 1868.
Museum volunteer Simon Davies said the museum has a diverse collection that some locals may not even be aware of.
This includes relics from the Lithgow arms factory, old technology, archaeology, farming, history of local landmarks, and more.
"When I first walked in there I was astounded at the amount of stuff that is actually there... so it is really a big collection," he said.
Since the museum shares a heritage listed building with the functioning railway station, there is also a risk that the museum will be asked to vacate during renovations to the station.
Volunteers were assured by the previous government that they would not be asked to vacate the premises, but Mr Davies said they are uncertain if this assurance remains intact with the recent change in government.
The Mount Victoria Museum is currently open on Saturdays from noon to 3pm, and can be found at 35A Station Street, Mt Victoria.
The museum will also be holding an open day on Sunday, June 11 from 11am to 3pm, for anyone wishing to volunteer or just to drop in for a visit.
For more information, check the museum website at www.mountvictoriamuseum.info.
To apply as a volunteer to help the museum, send an email to archive@mountvictoriamuseum.info.
Lower Mountains Correspondent
