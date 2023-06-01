Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

'We're crying out for assistance': Mount Victoria Museum in danger of shutting down

TW
By Tom Walker
Updated June 2 2023 - 12:19pm, first published June 1 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Many residents aren't aware that it even exists, but the Mount Victoria Museum could soon be forced to shut down altogether.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.