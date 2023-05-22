Internationally renowned Katoomba climbing photographer Simon Carter, has completed a feat not many others have managed.
For the second time one of his photographs has been chosen as the global image for the prestigious Banff film festival and global tour.
"I broke through again," he said of his second win in the signature global image competition.
"It's not their typical mountains image, they often go for snowy rock. I'm honoured. It's been a very successful shot for me."
The film is being shown at Katoomba's The Edge Cinema for one night only on Wednesday May 24.
Mr Carter captured the shot during a four-day trip away from his Blue Mountains home, teeing up the climbers, in the right season and the right time of day - the winter of 2017.
"It was a mission and it paid off," he said.
"I always ask questions like 'What's unique about this place or this climb?' ... and figure out how I can construct that.
"I wanted to show how beautiful and colourful that amazing overhang of rock [is] ... and [the] skyline."
A Banff spokeswoman said the "adventurous and joyful image" for the 47th annual Banff Festival and world tour was a contrast to 2021 when their signature image was a solitary basecamp at night in Denali National Park "during the strange and difficult pandemic year".
"In 2022 and on the heels of the pandemic, Simon Carter's image resonated with our team as both adventurous and joyful, with the blue sky, two relaxed-looking climbers supporting each other, and the solid gorgeous red rock."
Mr Carter found star climbers in Mountains doctor Elizabeth Chong who got in the "perfect position", belaying Ashlee Hendy.
Dr Chong said it was a freezing day and took several hours. They would climb for 15 minutes and then have a rest, huddling to stay warm with a shared jacket, as Mr Carter perched on a neighbouring route.
"I saw a weather window and we decided to go for it," he said.
Mr Carter has been a regular visitor to the Grampians region and lived in a tent at Mt Arapiles for eight months in his twenties, before committing to a career as a climbing photographer.
He is "devastated" that about 80 per cent of the Grampians is now closed to climbers, including the route he shot for this photo. He is part of a campaign trying to change the decision.
Parks Victoria and Indigenous groups made the call in 2019, some comparing the climb to climbing Uluru.
"Parks Victoria has unnecessarily closed so much of the Grampians and unfairly scapegoated climbers whilst developing and commercialising other parts of the Grampians."
It's a decision affecting the mental health of climbers who moved to that region and, Mr Carter believes, is impacting the number of international climbers coming to visit Australia and the Blue Mountains.
"The photograph has become an image that's symbolic of what we've lost in the Grampians.
"One of the things that makes me so sad is climbers have been blamed for a lot of impacts they haven't caused - like graffiti and vandalism. Climbers keep an eye out in these places for feral activities.
"It [the Grampians closure] has damaged Australia's reputation as a climbing destination and has had a flow-on effect for the Blue Mountains.
"I'd like to see the Victorian Ombudsman look into it."
It is the second time one of his images has been selected, after the Totem Pole in Tasmania shot in 1995.
The festival reaches more than 40 countries and seven continents and is on at Katoomba on Wednesday May 24. Tickets are available at https://banffaustralia.com.au/tickets/.
Mr Carter is working on the fifth coffee table book of his work, celebrating almost 30 years as a professional climbing photographer.
It will be released next year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.