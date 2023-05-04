A 60-year-old Wentworth Falls woman will appear before the Katoomba Local Court in May after being charged with drink driving.
The woman was charged with Drive High Range PCA (Second Offence) after police stopped her on the Great Western Highway at Wentworth Falls around 11pm on Tuesday May 3.
After a roadside breath test indicated the alleged presence of alcohol, the woman was arrested and taken to Katoomba Police Station and underwent a Breath Analysis which police will allege returned a reading of 0.176, which is in the high range.
The woman had her licence suspended immediately and will appear before Katoomba Court to answer the charge.
All police vehicles in the Blue Mountains are equipped for alcohol and drug testing. Police urge all drivers to consider their options if they have been drinking alcohol.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.