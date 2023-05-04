There will be slight delays for travellers in the short term but a much smoother ride in the long term as the potholes along the Darling Causeway are addressed this month.
Regular travellers between the Great Western HIghway at Mount Victoria and the Bells Line of Road/Chifley Road will know this will be a significant job which is why the resurfacing is scheduled for the entire month of May, from 6am to 6pm daily.
Portable traffic lights will allow motorists to pass in one direction at a time. LiveTraffic.com advises to allow approximately five minutes of additional travel time.
