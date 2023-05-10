Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

First speakers announced for TEDxKatoomba

May 10 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TEDxKatoomba speakers (clockwise from top left) Dimitri Douchin, Michael Buckland, Rosemary Morrow and Faraz Pathan. Pictures supplied
TEDxKatoomba speakers (clockwise from top left) Dimitri Douchin, Michael Buckland, Rosemary Morrow and Faraz Pathan. Pictures supplied

The inaugural TEDx event in the Blue Mountains has unveiled its first speakers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.