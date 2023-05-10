First speakers announced for TEDxKatoomba

The inaugural TEDx event in the Blue Mountains has unveiled its first speakers.
Taking place at Katoomba Community Hall (81-83 Katoomba Street) on June 30, the program is now finalised and speakers are starting the process of writing and rehearsing their talks.
The selection process has not been an easy undertaking, according to curator Niall Clerkin.
"We received almost 100 submissions and 70 of those have been from the Blue Mountains," he said. "The variety and depth of submissions has been astounding. It is just unfortunate that a TEDx event is limited to a single day so it's been a challenge to narrow that down to 16 speakers, all the while keeping in mind that a key aim is to present a day of diverse ideas."
Mr Clerkin said one of his "key touchstones with curating this event has been 'Perspective'."
"I was looking for ideas and insights that offered a valuable and sometimes new perspective on real world issues."
Among the first four speakers announced as part of the line-up is Michael Buckland - a neuropathologist, Head of the Department of Neuropathology at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital and founder and Director of the Australian Sports Brain Bank.
"I heard Michael doing an ABC radio interview over a year ago and I reached out directly," said Mr Clerkin. "I was fascinated by his brain bank research on Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) - a progressive brain disease associated with repeated traumatic brain injuries. Michael looks specifically at professional athletes who have sustained repeated blows to the head over the course of their sporting careers. What could his research mean for sport? What could it mean for the decisions we make as parents?"
Another speaker is Rosemary Morrow, a leading permaculture educator and author of Permaculture Teaching Matters, The Earth User's Guide to Teaching Permaculture and The Earth User's Guide to Permaculture.
"In our very first meeting Rowe struck me as a pioneer and a trailblazer in the truest sense," said Mr Clerkin. "She has been blazing a trail through the war zones and refugee camps of the world for decades, helping and teaching refugees to build resilience through the knowledge of permaculture. I admire how Rowe empowers people in the situation they are in, and as an energetic octogenarian she has a literal lifetime of wisdom and insight to share.
Also announced as a speaker is Faraz Pathan, a cardiologist, Director of Cardiovascular Imaging and Heart Research at Nepean Hospital and a senior lecturer at Sydney University.
"Faraz's speaker submission stood out both for the simplicity of his call to action, and the unequivocal knowledge and expertise that underpins it," said Mr Clerkin. "He makes a convincing case for a cultural shift in work practices as a route to altering the seemingly unwavering heart disease epidemic."
Another speaker will be Dimitri Douchin - an astronomer, researcher at Western Sydney University and co-founder of Blue Mountains Stargazing.
"Dimitri shares how the stars have informed myth, folklore and story and draws surprising connections across the globe. He will take us on a journey into the past and up to the skies to re-discover what we all have in common," said Mr Clerkin.
The full TEDxKatoomba program unveiled in the coming weeks. Seats available at TEDxKatoomba are limited. The first release is available for purchase at www.tedxkatoomba.com/tickets.
TEDxKatoomba is supported by partners Fehon Strategy & Design, Blue Mountains Gazette, Bendigo Bank and KFM Media.
