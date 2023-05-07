Blue Mountains considers tighter restrictions on short-term holiday rentals to address housing crisis

The Blue Mountains is among the regions considering a new suite of controls from the state's Independent Planning Commission that recommends a crackdown on short-term holiday rental accommodation [STRA].
Tighter restrictions on non-hosted holiday rentals could force investors to release their properties to help local workers facing housing insecurity.
The recommended 60-day annual cap was outlined in a report handed down last month by the state's Independent Planning Commission, after the Byron shire council last year voted to limit the market to a 90-day cap. The former planning minister Anthony Roberts intervened in that council process, asking for the Commission's advice in December 2022.
The commission held public hearings throughout February, after it held discussions with homelessness and tourism groups and reviewed more than 500 written submissions. It then recommended the stricter two- month cap to provide sufficient incentive to see investors return properties to the longer-term rental market, while supporting "incidental use of homes" as holiday homes.
Within its recommendations, the commission proposed the council and other decision makers be required to consider current rental availability in granting any approval for relevant STRA land uses.
"Council is generally best placed to identify and balance the social and economic needs of Byron Shire and to use development consents ... to apply a wide range of conditions on STRA land uses," the report said.
According to Domain (July 2022) the Blue Mountains has a 0.4 per cent rental vacancy rate. But on Census night in August 2021, 10.5 per cent of residential properties in the region - 3566 homes - sat empty, some of the one million empty homes nation-wide. There are more than 1000 Airbnbs listed in the Mountains.
Blue Mountains mayor, Mark Greenhill, said the Mountains is facing comparable pressures as a holiday hotspot and he would love to impose a similar cap to help ease the critical housing shortage.
"I am not against Airbnb but I am against the unregulated nature of it," he told The Guardian.
"We are the same as Byron - a tourist destination ... if Byron gets it, we'll use it."
The mayor previously called on Mountains landlords to open up their unoccupied holiday homes to add to the long-term rental market. His public call was endorsed in a mayoral minute at a council meeting in July 2022.
But Blue Mountains Tourism president Jason Cronshaw said it was about balancing tourism and housing.
"The local tourism industry wants to be part of the conversation that considers ways to ease the rental crisis, without negatively impacting one of our region's largest economic drivers and employers.''
"It's not like the market has suddenly shifted because of Airbnb,'' Mr Cronshaw said. "We simply don't have enough holiday beds in the Mountains without short-term accommodation to support our visitor economy.''
Short-term accommodation properties provide jobs for cleaners, plumbers, handymen, linen companies and more. Implementing a cap on accommodation nights would mean those workers, many of whom rent in the area, would leave, he said.
This would have a flow-on effect on cafes and attractions still struggling after the 2019-20 bushfires and pandemic, he said, adding the cap would impact the viability of many existing short-term accommodation properties.
Mr Cronshaw said sustainable development of medium density housing near suitable railway stations was a possible solution to the rental crisis.
In February, in the lead up to the state election, Blue Mountains Council voted down a motion by the Greens asking that the council write to the NSW Premier and the Minister for Planning and Homes to request further discussion regarding Blue Mountains City Council being permitted to locally regulate the short-term rental accommodation market.
Except for the two Greens councillors - Brent Hoare and Sarah Redshaw - the councillors all claimed that the motion could not be supported because 'the council does not have the power to regulate'.
Cr Hoare said his motion did not assume the council had any powers to regulate short term holiday rentals, "it merely sought to ask the state government to grant these powers to local councils".
"To suggest this might have misled the community is misleading itself. There's a big difference between asking property owners to put their homes on the long-term rental market and asking the state government to give local councils the power to act."
Cr Hoare and Cr Redshaw have welcomed the advice from the Independent Planning Commission.
"The Greens ... have a policy for short-term rental regulation. It is completely possible to regulate the short-term holiday rental market. We just need to push for the political will for change and that's exactly what the February motion was intended to do," Cr Hoare said.
"The Greens believe Blue Mountains City Council should be leading on this issue. Instead BMCC is on catch up. It was a shame we couldn't stand in solidarity with Byron,"
"All we wanted was for them to write a letter," Cr Redshaw said. "They write letters all the time."
Cr Greenhill disputed that council is "playing catch up" and said he had already raised the matter via his mayoral minute in 2022 before the Greens' unsuccessful motion in February.
NSW became the first state to regulate Airbnb-style lets in 2018, when it passed planning laws mandating a 180-day cap for investment properties in greater Sydney, including the Blue Mountains. Previously, it was up to each council to set their own rules on short-term lets.
State-wide regulatory framework for short-term rentals took effect on November 1, 2021. It capped unhosted holiday letting sites to 180 days a year.
The commission has said owners of short-term rental properties in Byron should also pay a levy to the council to counter the effects of tourism on local amenities.
Airbnb's head of public policy in Australia and New Zealand, Michael Crosby, has told media that the company and hosts in Byron Bay were "surprised and disappointed" by the "harsh" recommended cap.
The new planning minister, Paul Scully, is reviewing the Commission's advice in coming weeks.
- with Jennie Curtin
