Katoomba firefighters honoured for service in bushfires

Four Katoomba firefighters have been honoured with awards from Fire and Rescue NSW for saving dozens of Mountains homes during the 2019-20 bushfires.
James Forde was among the recipients at the St Florian's Day ceremony, and accepted his award and others on behalf of fellow recipients David Southers and Jared McCulloch.
The awards were unit commendations for meritorious service, which were received for the firefighters' efforts on December 21, 2019.
"We arrived in Lithgow and very quickly made an assessment of the area, liased with some of the retained crews that were working down there... assisted in putting out the fires in and around the Lithgow area," he said.
"Then in the evening we were called to Hat Hill Road, Blackheath, where there was multiple reports of houses being impacted by flames, there was 30 metre flame heights. Again, worked with some of the retained crews in Blue Mountains to [put out] the fires."
Mr Forde said the efforts of Upper Blue Mountains retained firefighters on the day were also crucial.
"It's important to recognise that 343 Katoomba weren't the only firefighting crew there that evening... it wasn't just us there, [there's] other people who did extraordinary work," he said.
The award from Fire and Rescue NSW said that in Lithgow alone, 343 Station Katoomba C platoon saved at least 10 homes and factory units in Inch Street, and a further six homes, sheds and vehicles in Macauley Street.
The platoon also protected "dozens more homes" as part of a Strike Team on Hat Hill Road in Blackheath.
"Fire and Rescue NSW commends Firefighter Forde and fellow firefighters for their actions, which were in the finest traditions of the service," the award said.
Fire and Rescue NSW Commissioner Paul Baxter voiced congratulations for all those who were formally recognised.
"When you hear about the incidents for which our people are being recognised, you get an appreciation for the difficult and traumatic situations they may have to confront on any given day," Commissioner Baxter said.
Lower Mountains Correspondent
