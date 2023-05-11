Blue Mountains Gazette
Katoomba firefighters honoured for service in bushfires

TW
By Tom Walker
May 11 2023 - 12:30pm
Four Katoomba firefighters have been honoured with awards from Fire and Rescue NSW for saving dozens of Mountains homes during the 2019-20 bushfires.

TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

