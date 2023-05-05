Blue Mountains Gazette
'All we want for Mother's Day is climate justice'

By Australian Parents for Climate Action *
Updated May 10 2023 - 9:38am, first published May 5 2023 - 2:01pm
This Mother's Day, we want a gift that will last many lifetimes. One that can be passed on and on across generations. What could a parent possibly want more than to ensure their children's future?

