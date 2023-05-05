'All we want for Mother's Day is climate justice'

This Mother's Day, we want a gift that will last many lifetimes. One that can be passed on and on across generations. What could a parent possibly want more than to ensure their children's future?
Around the world, parents and carers are rising up to demand a safe climate future for their families. The oceans are the warmest they have ever been, biodiversity is in alarming decline, and global energy-related CO2 emissions are the highest yet. Climate-related disasters are now a constant occurrence. With climate change overwhelming Mother Earth and threatening our survival, we must protect all that she provides for us and our children.
Here in the Blue Mountains, on unceded Dharug and Gundungurra lands, we are part of a global movement pushing for urgent action. As we raise our children, we are coming together to call for climate justice. Climate justice involves recognising the social inequalities tied to climate, and how different communities are impacted, some more than others.
As the Blue Mountains chapter of Australian Parents for Climate Action (AP4CA), we are organising, at the local level, practical ways for parents to make a difference in their everyday lives and join the climate movement. Recently, we have hosted two children's clothing and toy swaps in Lawson, with a third winter themed swap taking place this month, continuing our inclusive community initiative that has already supported many families. Our swaps have sustainability-themed children's activities such as book readings from Loose Parts Press and painting with the One Million Turtles Community Conservation Project.
An events-based approach plays an important role in building climate communities that push for political change. Our governments have the power to end coal and gas (instead of approving new fossil fuel projects), transition to renewables, stop native forest logging, protect native species from extinction, and support sustainable communities.
This Mother's Day, join us as we demand that our governments demonstrate the climate leadership required to avert the worst that is to come. They should be doing as we are - channelling our energy, love and care into securing a safe and equitable world for our children, young people and future generations.
Australian Parents for Climate Action (AP4CA) is Australia's leading climate advocacy organisation for parents, carers, families and children. We educate and empower our communities to make the climate safer for every child. Blue Mountains local action group is one of 23 community-led AP4CA local action groups across Australia. For more information visit: https://www.ap4ca.org/blue_mountains.
Our winter kids' clothes and toy swap is on Sunday, May 21 from 10am-12pm at Mid-Mountains Community Centre, 9 New St, Lawson.
*Jenna Condie, Emma Rich, Sharon Baldwin, Michelle Catanzaro, Jade Herriman, Liora Ballin, Hayley Stone, Sarah O'Carrigan, Kasia Emmerick - Blue Mountains chapter of Australian Parents for Climate Action
