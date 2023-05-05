Blue Mountains Gazette
The hunt for a missing Sydney woman not seen for six months has moved to a state forest in the Blue Mountains.

By Kathryn Magann
Updated May 5 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 2:08pm
Police are searching a state forest for Jessica Zrinski, 30, who has not been seen since November. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)
Local News

