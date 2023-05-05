Winter Magic this year plans to reintroduce the popular street parade which had to be abandoned in 2018 because of spiralling traffic management costs.
An alternative traffic manager and a slightly shorter route has meant a significant reduction in charges, meaning the parade can return for the June 24 festival.
Participants will still assemble in Katoomba Public School and start marching up Waratah Street before turning into Katoomba Street. But at the other end, instead of turning into Bathurst Road, people will disperse on to the Carrington driveway.
This reduces the number of streets that have to be closed.
Only Katoomba Street and Bathurst Road/Gang Gang St between Parke and Lurline streets will be closed all day.
A short part of Waratah and Lurline streets will be closed from 10.30-11.30am to allow paraders to move from the primary school to Katoomba St.
The participants will be limited to local community groups with a maximum number of 500.
Stalls will be set up along Katoomba St and Bathurst Rd.
Festival committee president, Jimmy Carothers, said the theme this year will be "Love Magic".
Mr Carothers said the festival would be the most family-friendly ever, with a range of entertainment for all ages, as well as the return of the grand parade for the first time since 2017.
While the committee awaits final approval from Blue Mountains City Council, there is a tremendous amount of activity going on behind the scenes, with musical, artistic and entertainment programs nearing completion.
There will be free performances and events at the Cultural Centre, the Carrington Hotel, St Hilda's Church, Civic Place and Junction 142.
The historic 3801 steam engine will stop at Katoomba at 11am, leading on to Welcome to Country with the Wagana dancers and local Elders.
The committee will continue to showcase First Nations artists and community groups. At dusk the Illuminations project will showcase Dharug and Gundungurra artists' work projected on buildings.
There will also be ticketed events and the day will conclude at the Carrington with the famous fireworks display.
The festival has had a difficult few years. It was cancelled completely in 2018 due to the ever-rising costs. It returned in 2019 but with no street parade. COVID stopped it in 2020 and 2021 then in 2022 a revival festival featured local artists.
The website has been fully revamped. To see the full program or to apply as a volunteer, stallholder or parade participant go to www.wintermagic.org.au.
