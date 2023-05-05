Blue Mountains Gazette
The parade will return to the Winter Magic Festival this year

By Jennie Curtin
Updated May 8 2023 - 3:44pm, first published May 5 2023 - 4:16pm
Winter Magic this year plans to reintroduce the popular street parade which had to be abandoned in 2018 because of spiralling traffic management costs.

