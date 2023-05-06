Blue Mountains community checks out new Springwood Library at grand opening day

People from across the Mountains have stopped by to explore the new Springwood Library during the much-anticipated grand opening day.
The library was officially opened by Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill and Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman on Saturday, May 6 before the doors were thrown open for a day of family fun and activity.
Among a range of workshops and performances, visitors took the opportunity to go on a library tour, make badges, scout around on a treasure hunt, score a lucky door prize, design their own library bags and collect a free library souvenir.
Cr Greenhill said: "It is heartening to see people responding with such enthusiasm to the new library building. It's a top-shelf design that balances the practicality you need in a library with a sense of flair and fun that makes it a space you want to spend time in.
"In particular, visitors appreciated the use of natural light and the way the various library spaces have been configured - not to mention the sweeping views from the second floor, provided by the large windows.
"I'm pleased that so many people had the opportunity to explore the library and become more familiar with the services on offer. An important feature of the library is the new customer service desk for public council inquiries; open weekdays, 9am-4pm.
"I'd like to acknowledge the herculean efforts of our wonderful library team. Over recent weeks they've coordinated not only the complex move into the new library building but also planned all the activities for Saturday's opening event.
"Their genuine love of learning and literature in all its forms is contagious and I know the new building will give them the space to help grow that passion in others, both young and old, over the years ahead.
"Whether you're a regular library visitor or want to renew your acquaintance with the services Blue Mountains Library provides, I encourage you to check out the new Springwood Library - you won't be disappointed."
Springwood Library is open seven days a week with extended hours:
The upgrade project was funded through the Western Parkland City Liveability Program which is a key commitment under the landmark Western Sydney City Deal between the Australian and NSW Governments and the eight councils of the Western Parkland City.
Funding was also provided by the NSW Government Public Library Infrastructure Grants through the State Library of NSW.
