'Happy Coronation Day': Springwood shoppers treated to surprise musical performances

Springwood shoppers were treated to a pop-up musical performance on Coronation Day.
Blue Mountains Orchestra played two British-themed programs for delighted passers-by in the town square and Town Plaza Arcade on Saturday morning, May 6.
Orchestra member Dave Clayton introduced their 10am performance with the greeting: "Happy Coronation Day - enjoy your quiche!".
Led by musical director Christine Bartlett, the orchestra played a range of music with British connections from the classical sounds of Elgar to the Harry Potter movie score by John Williams.
The pop-up performances were a promotion for the orchestra's upcoming "Pomp and Circumstance" concert on June 3.
To be held in the Salvation Army Hall at Faulconbridge, the concert program will include the music for the Royal Fireworks by GF Handel before continuing with Three English Dances by Playford, Three English Folk songs by Vaughan Williams, Purcell's Trumpet Tune and Air and the Yorkshire Ballad by J. Barnes.
The orchestra will then present something a little different with the themes from popular television British dramas, Inspector Morse and Foyle's War.
This will be followed by highlights from Harry Potter (John Williams) and a medley of songs from the The Lord of the Rings: the Two Towers (H. Shore).
The concert concludes with the rousing and patriotic Pomp and Circumstance by E. Elgar.
For more details visit www.bluemountainsorchestra.com.au.
