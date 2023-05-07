Blue Mountains Gazette
'Happy Coronation Day': Springwood shoppers treated to surprise musical performances

By Damien Madigan
May 7 2023 - 4:00pm
Springwood shoppers were treated to a pop-up musical performance on Coronation Day.

