Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman has returned from an Australian Parliamentary delegation visit to the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile.
The bipartisan delegation met with the parliament-in-exile's speaker and deputy speaker and other members in Northern India on April 19.
Ms Templeman, who also met the Dalai Lama during the visit, said it was an important step in maintaining public awareness about the plight of the Tibetan people.
"I will continue to advocate for the rights of Tibetans whose educational, religious, cultural and linguistic freedoms have been eroded," she said.
"The Blue Mountains has a strong Tibetan refugee community, many of whom have taken the path to citizenship, and I look forward to continuing to work with them."
The MPs also spent time at a school, nunnery, medical centre and aged care home during the visit, which Ms Templeman described as "powerful and moving".
"I gained a deeper understanding of the restrictions under which Tibetans live, both in their homeland and as refugees in their homeland," she said. "They have an enormous sense of duty to be explaining to the world the precariousness of their culture and their Tibetan way of life, as well as their human rights in Tibet under Chinese rule."
The Labor MP said Tibetans outside of Tibet feel a huge responsibility in keeping those issues on the global stage.
"I see that with our local Tibetans who are very grateful to Australia for the life that they can lead, the peace with which they can live, and the rights they have. But they desperately want to see the same freedoms for their families who are back in Tibet."
Ms Templeman said meeting the Dalai Lama, who visited the Blue Mountains in 2015, was a special moment.
He maintains an "enormous optimism and has enormous faith that people will do the right thing for Tibetans", she said.
"He was very grateful to Australia for our support."
Ms Templeman presented the Tibetans with gifts from The Ferry Artists Gallery in Wisemans Ferry and work from Tangentyere artists in Alice Springs.
Other members of the delegation included Greens Senator Janet Rice, Labor MP Sharon Claydon and independent MP Dr Sophie Scamps.
The Australian delegates were briefed on the evolution of democracy in the Tibetan community, the composition of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile, and the functioning of the body.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.