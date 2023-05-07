A successful first year in business for Birdwood Podiatry Advertising Feature

Edward Paluzzano, Chrissy and Phil Smith from Birdwood Podiatry. The clinic treats a range of conditions that affect the feet and lower limbs while providing compassionate, individualised care that puts patients first. Picture supplied

Since opening its doors a year ago, Birdwood Podiatry has gone from a one man production to a thriving team of five.



Birdwood Podiatry in Springwood extends a grateful thank you to all who have supported them in their first year, being aware that a large part of their success has been through a very supportive local community.

Phil Smith along with fellow podiatrist Edward Paluzzano, are committed to providing exceptional care to their patients.



Perhaps the most important reason for Birdwood Podiatry Springwood's success is its focus on patient-centered care. This approach has earned the clinic a reputation for providing compassionate, individualised care that puts patients first.

Phil and Ed are passionate about educating their patients on how to maintain foot health, taking the time to listen to each patient's concerns and develop personalised treatment plans that address individual needs.

The practice treats a range of conditions that affect feet and lower limb health in people of all ages including: nail and skin conditions; sports injuries; children's walking assessments; diabetic nerve and circulation assessments; ingrown nail management and surgery.



At Birdwood Podiatry you can walk in the door knowing that you are not just another number. - Phil Smith

The scope of treatments available at Birdwood Podiatry is broad, covering current therapies that have high levels of evidence in treatment.



This extends to include shockwave therapy, dry needling, and glucose prolotherapy injections for a range of conditions. This level of currency has Birdwood Podiatry well set to help any patient attending the practice.

At Birdwood Podiatry you can walk in the door knowing that you are not just another number. Phil and his team promise a place where your treatment is tailored to your condition and you won't leave feeling like you have paid for something you didn't need.

"Continuity of care is key to our treatments at Birdwood Podiatry, since we know you're putting your trust in us with the care of your feet," Phil said.



"As Birdwood Podiatry grows, people will be able to continue their care with the podiatrist they've built confidence in."

Owned by a local family who live just up the street from the practice, Birdwood Podiatry provides a quality service to people of all ages in the local area.



Phil said, "It's been great to see that people in the Blue Mountains love to support businesses close to home. We'd like to extend our heartfelt thanks to all who've supported us through our first year!"