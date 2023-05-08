Blue Mountains triathlete Sam Appleton has finished the Ironman Australia Port Macquarie event in third place.
After 226 kilometres of endurance racing, the men's race came down to a 200-metre sprint to the finish line on May 7.
Adelaide's Steven McKenna (08:06:16) held off defending champion Tim van Berkel (08:07:02) with Appleton (08:08:46), who grew up in Warrimoo, completing the podium.
No less than 90 seconds separated all three athletes in a gripping finale to the 2023 event with McKenna crossing the finish line to claim his first-ever Ironman Australia crown.
He then resorted to his well-known robot impersonation before emotions overflowed as the 31-year-old embraced wife Lauren and eight-month-old daughter Winnie.
"I think I was bawling my eyes out and then all of a sudden they appeared," he said.
"With how much we have to sacrifice, there's no life balance trying to do this as a job and I've tried to get a win in an Ironman for so long. It's kind of a sign there's more to come for this career.
"It's just the beginning hopefully and that's why it means so much."
McKenna, van Berkel and Appleton all changed positions throughout the majority of the race, but it was at the 13-kilometre mark where the South Australian made his move.
Posting on his Instagram account after the race, Appleton described his third place finish as "a big step in the right direction".
"I'd be lying if I said I didn't want to win, but I can't be disappointed with my performance. Battling it out and sharing the podium with my mates was truly awesome."
- with Damien Madigan
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.