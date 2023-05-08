Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Sam Appleton claims podium spot in gripping finish to Ironman Australia Port Macquarie

Paul Jobber
By Paul Jobber
Updated May 8 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 1:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Appleton (right) on the podium at Ironman Australia Port Macquarie on May 7. Picture by Paul Jobber
Sam Appleton (right) on the podium at Ironman Australia Port Macquarie on May 7. Picture by Paul Jobber

Blue Mountains triathlete Sam Appleton has finished the Ironman Australia Port Macquarie event in third place.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Jobber

Paul Jobber

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.