Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Grace Fetherston of Blaxland High School is finalist in Young Archies

TW
By Tom Walker
Updated May 17 2023 - 12:59pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

From sketches of BTS to an award-nominated portrait of her grandfather, Grace Fetherston has already made strides in the world of art at 12 years of age.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.