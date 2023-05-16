From sketches of BTS to an award-nominated portrait of her grandfather, Grace Fetherston has already made strides in the world of art at 12 years of age.
The Blaxland High School student is a finalist in the 2023 Young Archies competition, an exhibition of artwork submitted by artists aged 5 to 18 around the state. This year, a record 3400 entries were submitted.
Grace said her artwork was not just an entry into Young Archies; it was intended as a gift.
"I chose [my grandfather] because it was his 88th birthday, and I wanted to draw him as a present," she said.
"He draws portraits as well, with paint, but not how like I do it. And he said that he couldn't draw something like that."
An avid fan of Korean pop band BTS, Grace got her start in art by making prints of the band's stars and entering some art competitions.
She never expected that passion project would lead to where she is now.
"It feels very good, because I always look at my first drawings I've done and compare them to now, and I didn't think they would be in the New South Wales Art Gallery," she said.
The final piece, dubbed My grandpa Taki, is a strikingly detailed portrait that plays with light and captures a deep, soulful expression in her grandpa's eyes.
"He does so much good even though he is so old. I hope people will see his kindness in my drawing," she said
Rita Higuchi, Grace's mum, is ecstatic to see her daughter succeeding in a creative and fulfilling field.
"We are all very, very proud of her, and so happy that she found something that she really loves doing, and expressing herself through drawing and also piano music, she plays piano as well," said Mrs Higuchi.
"Very happy for her, that she spends lots of time doing something that she loves."
Grace has a website, created with the help of her mother's friend, through which she showcases her extensive collection of artworks. Prints can be purchased via: https://gracefetherstonart.wixsite.com/gracesart.
My grandpa Taki can be viewed, along with other finalist pieces, through the gallery website at: https://www.artgallery.nsw.gov.au/prizes/young-archie/2023/.
Finalists will be exhibited at the Art Gallery of NSW until September 3.
Lower Mountains Correspondent
