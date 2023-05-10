Blue Mountains Gazette
Twelve-year-old Poppy Capewell is set to run her first ever trail event at the 2023 Ultra-Trail Australia 11km on May 11

Updated May 10 2023 - 12:49pm, first published 11:25am
Twelve-year-old Poppy Capewell of Winmalee is set to run her first ever trail event when she takes on the 11km at the 2023 Ultra-Trail Australia.

