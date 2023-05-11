Open day for Fire and Rescue NSW, meet your local firefighters

Fire and Rescue NSW will be throwing open their doors across the state for an open day.
Blue Mountains residents can visit their local station on Saturday, May 13 to meet firefighters and ask any burning questions.
Firefighters will also be showcasing their trucks, equipment and demonstrations, and will provide advice on staying safe over the coming winter.
The following fire stations in the Blue Mountains will be participating in the open day on May 13:
You can learn more about the event, and check availability of open days at other stations, through the Fire and Rescue NSW website at: https://www.fire.nsw.gov.au/page.php?id=619
