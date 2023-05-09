Changes to Medicare in the federal budget will benefit more than 63,000 people in the Macquarie electorate, Labor MP Susan Templeman has stated.
The budget includes a tripling of the fee GPs receive for bulk billing, at a cost to the budget of $3.5 billion over five years.
"We are making an historic investment to strengthen Medicare, tripling bulk billing incentives, which will benefit more than 63,000 people in Macquarie," said Ms Templeman.
"Incentives will cover many common GP consultations, including telehealth and videoconference - making care more affordable, for children, pensioners and other Commonwealth concession card holders."
Ms Templeman said families and businesses across the Blue Mountains and Hawkesbury are set to benefit from cost of living relief in the budget.
In addition to its existing initiatives on cheaper child care and cheaper medicines, the government has announced a new energy price relief plan that will provide relief for more than five million households.
"Labor's Energy Price Relief Plan will provide eligible local residents with a rebate of up to $500 and eligible small businesses of around $630," said Ms Templeman.
Treasurer, Dr Jim Chalmers, said the Albanese government is delivering for the people of the Blue Mountains and Hawkesbury.
"Labor is delivering the positive and lasting change that Australians voted for, by making child care cheaper, expanding paid parental leave, delivering fee-free TAFE, saving households money on their power bills, making medicines cheaper and getting wages moving again," he said.
Dr Chalmers touted the budget's $40 a fortnight increase in payments like JobSeeker, Austudy and Youth Allowance. People over 55 will receive an extra $92.10 a fortnight and single parents will receive an extra $176.90 a fortnight until their youngest child turns 14.
