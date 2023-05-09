Rebellious Belly, a solo exhibition by Sydney-based, Pakistani-born multidisciplinary artist, Abdullah M. I. Syed, opens at Penrith Regional Gallery on June 3.
Rebellious Belly is a milestone in Syed's career that has spanned more than three decades and across continents. Born in Karachi, Pakistan, Syed studied and taught art and design in the United States, Pakistan, and Australia. He lived with his family in Mount Druitt and now works between Australia and Pakistan.
Rebellious Belly underlines Syed's interest in consumption, both literal and symbolic. He often uses his own image and body to create artworks against the backdrop of dominant socio-political and cultural narratives of the past and present. As part of the exhibition, Syed will hold weekly live performances exploring consumption by creating clay sculptures of his mouth.
Connect with the artist and ideas from Rebellious Belly through free activities, talks and performances at the opening day on June 3, 10am-4pm. These include a performance by Syed at 1:30pm in the main gallery; live dance and drumming performance from Bindi Bosses at 1:15pm in the garden; drop-in art making 10am-2pm; drop-in henna art 10am and 1.15pm; and curator floor talk with Toby Chapman 11.30am.
June Open Day is free at Penrith Regional Gallery, Home of The Lewers Bequest. Some activities require bookings at penrithregionalgallery.com.au.
