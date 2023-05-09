Blue Mountains Gazette
Rebellious Belly exhibition at Penrith Regional Gallery

Updated May 29 2023 - 1:06pm, first published May 10 2023 - 9:44am
Rebellious Belly, a solo exhibition by Sydney-based, Pakistani-born multidisciplinary artist, Abdullah M. I. Syed, opens at Penrith Regional Gallery on June 3.

