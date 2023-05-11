Annette Cam has been elected as the new president of The Blue Mountains Conservation Society at their recent annual general meeting.
"It is a privilege and an honour to be elected as President of the Blue Mountains Conservation Society for this next 12 months," said Ms Cam at her acceptance speech at the recent AGM.
A long-time resident of Lawson, Ms Cam has a background in voluntary work for over 50 years in ornithology with the Australian Bird and Bat Banding Scheme, NSW and SA National Parks and Wildlife Services and Bush Heritage.
A former public-school secondary science teacher, Ms Cam was principal at Windsor High School and Wilcannia Central School, before retiring.
"The Conservation Society has a long history of advocating for conservation and management of the natural heritage in the Blue Mountains and the wider World Heritage Area. The society's hard work has contributed to retaining the wonderful environment that we all enjoy and for which we are known world-wide. It is important that this work continues into the future."
Outgoing president, Madi Maclean, and the outgoing management committee were also recognised for their outstanding service to both the society and the Blue Mountains.
"It is due to the exceptional dedication of our past presidents, management, sub-committees, members and volunteers that we're able to do the work we do. Our strength is in a membership committed to the conservation of the Blue Mountains environment," Ms Cam said.
"I'm looking forward to growing our community and continuing the good work to further the society's aims and mission."
