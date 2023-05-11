Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains Conservation Society welcomes new president

Updated May 11 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 5:00pm
Annette Cam
Annette Cam has been elected as the new president of The Blue Mountains Conservation Society at their recent annual general meeting.

