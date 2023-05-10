The Spooky Men's Chorale

The Spooky Men are coming your way.
Be afraid. Well, be entertained, excited, confused ... and delighted!
As thunderous as a herd of wildebeest, as sly as a wagonload of Spike Milligans and as sonorous as a cloister of monks.
As part of their 11-city national tour (June 24 to August 6), The Spooky Men return to their roots and will perform at the Blue Mountains Theatre in Springwood on Thursday, June 29.
The Spookies emerged blithering and blinking eyed from the Blue Mountains in 2001 and - armed with no more than their voices, a nice line in deadpan and an ill-matched set of hats - have been gleefully disturbing audiences everywhere since.
Formed by NZ-born spookmeister Stephen Taberner, the Spooky Men soon attracted attention with a judicious combination of Georgian table songs, pindrop beautiful ballads, highly inappropriate covers and a swag of original songs which seek to both celebrate the "boof" and mock it.
The Spooky Men's CV includes nine tours of the UK, six CDs, sell-out shows at theatrical venues like the Melbourne Recital Centre and festival appearances too numerous to mention.
Faced with a mid-life crisis, they chose not to become a tribute band to themselves, but instead find ever fresher, deeper, more ludicrous perspectives, such as those found in their latest album, Welcome to the Second Half.
In 2022, they responded to an ever changing world by adding a Ukrainian section to the set, one song of which has gone viral within Ukraine and a stunning, rabble-rousing rendition of Yothu Yindi's Treaty.
Always renowned for a combination of Visigothic bravado, absurdist humour and eye-moistening tenderness, the Spookies in middle age (and fortified with a new generation of wunderkids) are more masters of their territory than ever before.
They will delicately garnish their much loved black catalogue with new incursions into beauty and stupidity, somewhat like a chocolate muffin with bits of chocolate in it. You must see them, really you must.
The Spooky Men's Chorale at the Blue Mountains Theatre, 106 Macquarie Road, Springwood, on Thursday, June 29, at 7.30pm. Tickets $35-$59. Book at the box office, on 4723 5050 or at bluemountainstheatre.com.au.
