Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Springwood Commonwealth Bank targeted over oil and gas projects

BL
By B C Lewis
May 14 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A protest against the Commonwealth Bank took place at the Springwood branch recently as part of a national campaign to put an end to oil and gas lending by Australia's largest bank.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.