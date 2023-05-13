A protest against the Commonwealth Bank took place at the Springwood branch recently as part of a national campaign to put an end to oil and gas lending by Australia's largest bank.
The activists say the bank is fueling the climate crisis.
CommBank is reviewing its oil and gas lending policy and is expected to make a decision on whether or not to continue lending to oil and gas in the coming months.
A group of Mountains activists (and a canine friend) staged the action on Tuesday May 9, providing handouts to customers and staff about fossil fuel concerns.
"We were just letting them know that the bank is about to decide their climate change and fossil fuel policies, and as customers they could voice their concerns to the bank," protest participant, Susanne Rix said.
Mx Rix, who founded the Blue Mountains Edible Garden Trail and lives in Wentworth Falls, said she had "been watching a tragedy that results from creeping climate change - climate change that is largely caused by burning fossil fuels."
"Climate change was a major factor in the bushfires that swept through the Blue Mountains. This will affect future generations, and we need to think beyond ourselves and today.
"Fossil fuel corporations cannot operate without financing, and the Commonwealth Bank has provided billions of dollars to companies like Santos and Origin. That's why I'm taking action against the CommonWealth Bank. To try and persuade them to withdraw from supporting fossil fuels."
Ms Rix said the action at Springwood was "very congenial".
"About half the customers took a handout and some stayed to talk about their concerns re: fossil fuel. Passer-by folk were fairly interested also," she told the Gazette.
The action was part of the "Break up with CommBank Week of Action" organised by 350.org Australia, which has seen a dozen actions at branches nation-wide between May 8-12.
Oil and gas operations account for nearly 15 per cent of energy-related greenhouse gas emissions.
Ms Rix said despite community pressure "on the big four banks to stop funding oil and gas projects ... in 2022 CommBank funded Santos to open up the Barossa gas field, which is fiercely opposed by Tiwi Island and Larrakia Traditional Owners and would be one of the most polluting gas projects in the world if it goes ahead".
CommBank is one of a dozen Australian and international banks facing a human rights challenge from Traditional Owners in the Northern Territory over their involvement.
350.org Australia is calling for CommBank to use its review to rule out funding new oil and gas fields like Barossa, and exit all oil and gas projects by 2030.
The group said the focus is on CommBank for the moment, "because we know they are actively considering a new policy, but all four banks need to improve their policies and commit to no funding to new oil and gas projects".
A CBA spokesperson said "CBA acknowledges the right of people to lawfully and peacefully protest and that we welcome different views and perspectives".
"As Australia's largest bank, we are committed to playing a leadership role in Australias transition to a net zero emissions economy by 2050.
"We published our first stand-alone Climate Report in 2022 that sets out the ways in which we will help our customers and the country to navigate the transition.
"The report can be found on our website and an update will be provided in August. It is part of our stated commitment to provide more information and greater transparency on our approach to climate change."
Their climate report can be found here: https://www.commbank.com.au/sustainability.html?ei=cta_sustainability
