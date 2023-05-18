'There's definitely some big players': Meet the cast of Sydney Survivor

A Sydney version of the hit television show Survivor is set to have its world premiere.
Filmed in Katoomba in July 2022, Sydney Survivor will air its first episode on YouTube on Sunday, May 28.
Among the contestants competing for the title of sole Survivor will be a former winner of Australian Survivor, Kristie Bennett.
Underdog Bennett was crowned the winner of the 2016 Network Ten series which was filmed in Samoa.
"I have the strategic formula to make it to the end and win; it's tried, tested and proven to work," she said ahead of the premiere of Sydney Survivor.
While Bennett's Australian Survivor journey lasted 55 days, it was a very different format for Sydney Survivor, which was filmed over a single day at Kingsford Smith Park in Katoomba.
The shorter time frame makes for a fast-paced series, according to the host of Sydney Survivor, Lawson resident Eli Maynard.
"The fact the contestants had to think so quickly on their feet is what makes it really exciting," he said.
"There's a lot of crazy twists that throw people off as well. It's insanely paced."
The premiere is the culmination of a long-held dream for the 24-year-old former Springwood High School student.
Mr Maynard watched his first US Survivor season with his dad as a 10-year-old and has been a fan ever since. He binge watched all 40-plus seasons of the US series during COVID-19 lockdown.
Mr Maynard said the 16-strong cast of Sydney Survivor "really carries the season".
While Kristie Bennett came to the competition with first-hand experience of the game, another contestant "had never seen a full episode of Survivor" before playing, said Mr Maynard.
The players range in age from 53 to 21 with occupations including teacher, pharmacist, real estate agent, chiropractor and student. It includes three Blue Mountains residents: Ethan Bromilow, a former Blue Mountains Grammar School student from Glenbrook; Jasmine Budd (Jazz) from Springwood/Winmalee; and Wentworth Falls massage therapist Shane O'Roberts.
"There's definitely some big players," said Mr Maynard.
New instalments of Sydney Survivor's 10-episode season will be released on YouTube on Sunday and Wednesday nights at 7.30pm. Bonus content will be available online for hardcore fans.
Planning is already underway for a second season of Sydney Survivor, which is likely to be filmed over two days in Bell this October.
The Sydney show is the latest in several fan-made series including Melbourne Survivor, Survivor Canberra and Backyard Survivor in Perth.
