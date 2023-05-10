Blue Mountains Gazette
Oceania's elite trail runners chasing UTA50 crown

Updated May 11 2023 - 10:09am, first published 9:58am
Scotty Hawker finishing Ultra-Trail Australia by UTMB. Picture by Tim Bardsley-Smith
A host of Oceania's top trail runners will battle it out over 50km at the 2023 Ultra-Trail Australia by UTMB.

