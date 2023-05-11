Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

A change in the winds: Western Sydney Airport flight path information released in June

TW
By Tom Walker
Updated May 12 2023 - 2:58pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Blue Mountains residents will soon be able to view preliminary flight paths for the planned Western Sydney Airport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.