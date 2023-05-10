Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Top tips for deciding whether to buy your first home

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated May 11 2023 - 10:47am, first published May 10 2023 - 10:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Image: File
Image: File

Is now the right time to buy a home?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.