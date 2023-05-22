Musician Greg Andrew is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Elton John album, Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, in a special concert experience.
With accurate and faithful recreations of John's greatest hits, combined with his melodic skills and his reputation as a virtuosic pianist, Andrew's uncanny likeness to the Rocketman himself has transformed him into becoming one of the single most recognised Elton John performers in the world.
In 2017, Greg was hand-picked with a personal invitation as the only global Elton John tribute, to perform on the world's biggest tribute music festival stage in the UK, Tribefest. This set the wheels in motion for what has become a very rich and enduring touring history.
Andrew pays homage to Elton John in his two-hour concert production, which takes its name from one of the British singer-songwriter's most-loved tracks - Rocketman. Rocketman Flying Solo celebrates the golden anniversary of GoodbyeYellow Brick Road and sees Andrew's show stripped back, intimate, up close and personal.
Born in to a musical family with both his primary school teacher parents consumed with playing a combination of piano, violin and saxophone, Andrew himself is a classically trained pianist, having graduated from Queensland's Conservatorium of Music in 1989.
"The music Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin have written together over their 50-year career for me has been reminiscent to that of growing up with a lifelong friend. It is an incredible honour and privilege to perform these iconic song, and have the audiences react the way they do," he said.
The concert will be held at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, June 3, at 8pm. Details: www.thejoan.com.au.
