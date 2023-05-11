To celebrate Country Women's Association of NSW's 100th anniversary, the Blackheath branch commissioned local artist Lindena Robb to design and paint a mural. She chose to replicate the circular shape plus the blue and yellow colours of the CWA logo. The rhododendron flowers represent Blackheath's glorious gardens and the intricate pattern represents the traditional cotton doilies symbolised on the CWA commemorative coin produced by the Royal Australian Mint. The mural has been installed on the wall of the CWA building in Blackheath Gardens.